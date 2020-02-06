Nautilus Project World Oceans Day School Competition

The Nautilus Project will be hosting their fourth annual World Oceans Day School Competition. The theme this year is: New Decade New Habits.

A spokesperson said: “Since its inception, the submissions are always of such high standard and TNP always look forward to receiving them!”

Here are the categories:

Category 1 - School Year Group Award

The year group project must be a joint effort and needs to have been completed within the 2019/2020 academic year.

Category 2 - Overall School Award

School which has most reduced its plastic and carbon footprint.

Category 3 - Individual Pupil Award

Lower Primary pupils may prepare a poster of their choice creating marine awareness. Upper Primary and Secondary School pupils should write a detailed account of how they have reduced their plastic and carbon footprint.

All entries for this category should include Name, Age, Academic year and School with the submission.

Deadline for all categories 22nd May 2020

The prize giving ceremony, with Minster Cortes presenting the awards, will be held at the Charles Hunt Room on 10th June at 18:00.