Together Gibraltar Sign ‘Made By Dyslexia’ Pledge

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2020 .

Yesterday, Together Gibraltar ́s Marlene Hassan and Craig Sacarello signed the Made by Dyslexia Pledge, also making a commitment to undergo some basic Dyslexia Awareness training (see link below) and promote this same educational tool amongst its membership and via social media.

Party Leader Marlene Hassan said: “As a progressive party we believe in the need for government to ensure our schools provide opportunities for all students, regardless of their needs and aptitudes. We also believe it is time we engage all stakeholders in a broader discussion about our education system that incorporates notions of educational differentiation, and how we can adapt our system to serve the specific skills and learning abilities of our children.

“We would like to encourage everybody to take part in this exercise, so we may all contribute to making Gibraltar more inclusive and accessible in all areas.”

Together Gibraltar thanks Stuart Byrne and Joanna Hill of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group for their visit and their hard work in spreading awareness and support to everyone affected by dyslexia in our community.

This free, online, one-hour training can be done by anyone in a few sittings. It does not have to be done in one go and is simple to navigate. It entails watching a few short videos and answering some questions about the video content:

Here is the link to the free online training - Part 1 https://aka.ms/MECMadeByDyslexia and if you want to go one step further you can do Part 2 https://aka.ms/MECMadeByDyslexia2.