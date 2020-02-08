Cruise Ship Stopped From Berthing At Gibraltar Due To Norovirus

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2020 .

As it neared Gibraltar on Saturday morning, the cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery (868 passengers and 513 crew) reported that, on board, it had 89 cases of suspected Norovirus (Diarrhoea, vomiting and fever).

The Government stresses that it is important to note that these symptoms are not those of the Coronavirus.

However, given the current situation, the vessel was asked to continue to its next port of call, Southampton, without berthing at Gibraltar.