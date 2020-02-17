Gibraltar Scoops Four Awards At Startup Grind Global Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 17 February 2020 .

Startup Grind Gibraltar has picked up four awards at the Global 2020 conference in San Francisco.

The Startup Grind Gibraltar awards this year included Director of the Year for Denise Matthews - this is the first time in the decade that this award has gone to a female director.

Global 2020 is the conference hosted by Startup Grind the Global community powered by Google for Startups to help foster entrepreneurship in cities around the world.

On 11th and 12th of February in Fox Theatre, Redwood City San Francisco celebrated the annual most important event for startups, tech leaders, and big brands at the forefront of innovation. 10,000 people from around the globe converge on Silicon Valley for two days of nonstop education, inspiration, and invaluable networking spanning 10 stages, 100+ sessions, and social events.

Ms Matthews said: "We are so honoured to represent this community whose super talented founder Derek Andersen built the software Bevy (bevyhq.com) that makes this all possible around the world. With now 600 Chapters we have done Gibraltar proud with this recognition and acknowledgement of the work we do in none other than Silicon Valley. It not only makes our city a focal point it is also an opportunity to exchange ideas and share knowledge of new industries."

Ms Matthews thanked the following: “This would not be possible without our team; Co-Director Małgorzata Nizielska, Mark Wilson, Paul Bellingan, our sponsors and partners Abacus Financial Services Limited, Gibraltar Finance, Regus, University of Gibraltar, Sunborn Gibraltar Hotel & Casino, the rest of the community and the team at Global HQ. Thank you!”