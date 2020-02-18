Anthony Russo Joins Sovereign Insurance Services

Written by YGTV Team on 18 February 2020 .

Anthony Russo has recently joined Sovereign Insurance Services as a consultant in their Private Client division.

A statement follows below:

Anthony's existing clients are predominantly Gibraltar and Sotogrande based and this new collaboration has reinforced Sovereign’s high level of personal service to clients along the Costa.

Prior to Gibraltar leaving the EU, Sovereign Insurance opened an office in Malta to enable a seamless offering to clients across borders. Clients with multi-jurisdictional wealth can now take advantage of Sovereign's ability to protect their assets, whether in Gibraltar, Spain, UK, Malta or the rest of the EU. Indeed, products exclusive to Sovereign allow a single insurance policy to cover a range of multi-jurisdictional assets (for example properties, cars, artwork and collections).

Neil Entwistle, Managing Director of Sovereign Insurance Services, commented "We are delighted to welcome Anthony to the Sovereign Insurance team. His experience and expertise, coupled with our international range of insurance products, will add further to the service levels we provide to our clients. The importance of having an ability to cover Gibraltar, Spain and the rest of the EU during this Brexit transition period and beyond is of huge value to our clients, who want the best cover available and minimal disruption".

Anthony Russo said "I was impressed with the range of products Sovereign Insurance and the wider Sovereign Group can offer its clients and I wanted to be able to offer my existing clients the best of what is available, whilst having the regulatory ability to expand my services, whether in Gibraltar or Spain. I am sure that this alliance is the springboard to greater success for both parties.”