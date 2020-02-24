‘Gibraltar For Yes’ To Hold Rally And Talk By Dame Lesley Regan

‘Gibraltar For Yes’ continues their campaign this week with two events which will aim to rally support for a ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming abortion referendum. The group says they also hope to “challenge the rising tide of misinformation circulating in the public arena.”

A statement continued: “This Saturday will see the ‘Rally for Yes’ being held with participation from international speakers and supporters who have travelled to Gibraltar, to support a change to Gibraltar archaic and unjust abortion legislation, at no cost to the ‘Yes’ campaign.

“The March for Yes starts at 11.30am at John Mackintosh Square, and continues up Main Street to Casemates, where the Rally will start at 12 noon. Featured speakers will include Justine Picardo (Lawyer), Mara Clarke (Abortion Support Network), Dr Pam Lowe, (Aston University) and representatives from Alliance for Choice, Northern Ireland and Letrim Abortion Rights Campaign, Ireland.

“Following on from this event, Dame Lesley Regan DBE, former President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and author of several renowned books on pregnancy and miscarriage, will be speaking at a public event “The ‘A’ word: Challenging Misinformation”, next week. She will also be joined by Rachael Clarke from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS). After speaking they will be engaging in a Q&A session. The event will take place on Wednesday 4th March at 7pm at Supernatural Café, at the World Trade Centre. Admission is free and all are welcome.

“Gibraltar for Yes are honoured to have such high calibre medical professionals such as Dame Lesley Regan, offering support to the ‘Yes’ campaign.”