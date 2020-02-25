Government Updates Coronavirus List of At-Risk Countries

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2020 .

On 11th February, the Government issued regulations under the Civil Contingencies Act to deal with the threat to Gibraltar from COVID-19. The regulations imposed a legal duty for travellers arriving in Gibraltar within two weeks of travel to an at-risk country to report to authorities on arrival.

Today, the Government has added to the list of at-risk countries that are covered by the regulations. Transit through any of the listed countries is also covered by the regulations. The list of at-risk countries is now:

China



Thailand



Japan



Republic of Korea



Hong Kong



Taiwan



Singapore



Malaysia



Macau



Iran



Northern Italy (defined by a line above, and not including, Pisa, Florence and Rimini)



Cambodia



Laos



Myanmar



Vietnam



Tenerife



Travel to these countries is not recommended, even for transit purposes.

Travellers who are currently in one of the at-risk countries listed above should report, as soon as possible and ahead of your return to Gibraltar, using the email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , with the subject line: self-isolation. You will be contacted by a Public Health professional who will advise you on the best way to protect yourself and others.



Upon return to Gibraltar, all travellers arriving from an at-risk country have a legal duty under these regulations to report to a Borders and Coastguard Officer if arriving by land or air, or an Officer of the Gibraltar Port Authority if entering by sea. Failure to co-operate will be imposed by regulation.

If you have already returned to Gibraltar from any of the at-risk countries in the last 14 days, even if you do not have coronavirus symptoms, you should immediately:

Call 111 to declare your recent travel



Self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days from the date of your departure

