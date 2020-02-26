Calpe House To Launch Commercial Sponsorship Project

Written by YGTV Team on 26 February 2020 .

Calpe House is launching a commercial sponsorship project.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

The following companies are sponsors:

Callaghan Insurance Brokers Ltd, Isolas, Gibtelecom, Gibunco Group, Hassans International Law Firm, Gibraltar International Bank Ltd. Morrisons Plc. Deloitte Ltd. JBS, Gibraltar Joinery & Building Services Ltd, Bassadone Motors, Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, Bland Group International, Saccone & Speed, Casais (Gibraltar) Ltd, Fastafoods, William Hill, North Atlantic Trust Co, Bouygues Energies & Services.

The commercial project for sponsorship has been devised by Mr Horace Zammitt and consists of Gold, Silver and Bronze .These opportunities will be sold to commercial entities throughout Gibraltar and Mr Zammitt has committed himself to undertake the project.

The launch of the project will be at the Lunchbox restaurant on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 11am. Unveiling the project will be The Hon Sir Joe Bossano KCMG MP as Minister with responsibility for Calpe House, and Patron of Calpe House, also in attendance of The Hon Minister Paul Balban MP, Minister for Health.



