GGCA “Would Welcome” Full Consultation On Community Care Changes

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2020 .

The GGCA Executive Committee says it notes the stance taken by Unite in respect of the recent changes to the rules governing Community Care.

A spokesperson for the GGCA said: "As a union with members directly and indirectly affected by the changes, the GGCA would also welcome a full consultation with all stakeholders. Indeed, one of the main concerns communicated to us by our membership is that the threshold for eligibility set at an income of £21,800 is too low."