GGCA “Would Welcome” Full Consultation On Community Care Changes
The GGCA Executive Committee says it notes the stance taken by Unite in respect of the recent changes to the rules governing Community Care.
A spokesperson for the GGCA said: "As a union with members directly and indirectly affected by the changes, the GGCA would also welcome a full consultation with all stakeholders. Indeed, one of the main concerns communicated to us by our membership is that the threshold for eligibility set at an income of £21,800 is too low."