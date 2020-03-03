Dame Lesley Regan And Rachael Clarke To Speak At Gibraltar For Yes Event

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2020 .

Gibraltar for Yes will be holding an event called “The ‘A’ word: Challenging Misinformation” on Wednesday 4th March at 7pm at Supernatural Café, at the World Trade Centre.

A statement from Gibraltar for Yes follows below:

Internationally renowned author and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dame Lesley Regan DBE, will be visiting Gibraltar in support of the Gibraltar For Yes campaign. Dame Lesley is currently the Secretary General of the International Federation of Gynaecology and Ostetrics (FIGO) and Professor and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust at St Mary’s Hospital. She is also former President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and has written several renowned books on pregnancy and miscarriage, including ‘Your Pregnancy week by Week’ which has become a must read book on pregnancy. She is also the Chair of the Charity for Research into Miscarriage (CHARM) and has focused much of her clinical and research career on repeated miscarriages.

Dame Lesley will be speaking at a “The ‘A’ word: Challenging Misinformation”, a public event, on Wednesday 4th March.

She will also be joined by Rachael Clarke from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS). After speaking they will be engaging in a Q&A session.

The event will take place on Wednesday 4th March at 7pm at Supernatural Café, at the World Trade Centre. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Gibraltar for Yes are honoured to have such high calibre medical professionals such as Dame Lesley Regan, visiting the rock, and invites people from all sides of the abortion debate, to participate in this unique event.