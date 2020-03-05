Minister For Equality Marks International Women’s Day At Secondary Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2020 .

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento yesterday addressed year 13 students from Westside and Bayside School and the Gibraltar College at Westside School, to mark International Woman’s Day.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The theme for this year was Generation Equality and the Minister stressed that while there have a been a lot of advances, 50 / 50 equality does not yet exist but set the students the challenge to achieve it in their generation.

The Minister was followed by students representing the three institutions, Jeremy Victor, Macarena Sanchez Yague and Carmen Anderson who each delivered their interpretation of what Women’s Day means to them and their aspirations for equality.

In keeping with the theme of promoting girls in STEM chosen by the Ministry of Equality this year, Marlene Dalli, the Ministry’s policy Development Officer and also an accredited My Skills My Life trainer with WISE, delivered a My Skills My Life STEM workshop where students carried out a digital exercise and were able to explore the digital platform which included local female role models. This has been the first time that this workshop has been delivered outside the UK. Certificates for the training were presented by the Minister.

Minster for Equality said “This event at schools has become a tradition and is now firmly embedded in the schools’ calendar. Highlighting issues of equality at an early age is important as it provides a solid foundation for development, our youngsters, as the next generation, have to be encouraged to make a difference and aim to achieve to equality. As always, I wish to thank the schools for working together with the Ministry for Equality on this important subject.”



