Prior Park School Hold Literacy Week

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2020 .

Students Prior Park School have been taking part in Literacy week.

A statement from Prior Park School follows below:

At Prior Park School, World Book Day, which is the highlight of Literacy week, 2-6 March 2020, is celebrated through many fun reading activities, which include book hunts, quizzes, games, competitions and authors' visits. Teachers incorporate ‘DEAR’, Drop Everything And Read: students are encouraged to extend their reading scope by spending 15-20 minutes in reading fiction and non-fiction during lessons.

On Wednesday 4th March, Year 9 and Year 10 students attended a Creative Writing workshop led by Jackie Anderson, whilst Year 7 visited John Macintosh Library where they had some story time. Throughout the week, students and teachers were encouraged to take part in #BookFace challenge with some amazing entries.

Today, Thursday 5th March 2020, Prior Park students are coming together to celebrate World Book Day by taking part in a Book Swap. They are donating their pre-loved books to the school library and swapping one in return. Teachers come dressed as their favourite authors or characters and they read their favourite novel extracts during the whole school assembly in the morning. Year 10 students are taking part in a Macbeth drama workshop at GAMPA all afternoon. There is also a book raffle taking place in the school library with many fantastic prizes to win!