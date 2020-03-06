MAG Disappointed With GMF Cancellation

MAG says it is "disappointed" with the cancellation of the Gibraltar Music Festival "but understands that public safety comes first".

A spokesperson for MAG said: "The festival provided local bands with the perfect opportunity to perform on a big stage with professional equipment and set up as well as being able to share the bill with international artists. With or without the festival, MAG will continue to work for our members and create other opportunities to showcase local music. Therefore our message to all music lovers is that we can still enjoy great bands and DJs all year round and with your support we can only improve the experience."