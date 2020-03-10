Gibraltar Drama Festival - Reimbursement Of Purchased Tickets And Livestream

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2020 .

Last week the Government announced that the Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall, but with closed doors to the general public. Following this announcement, the Gibraltar Cultural Services will be reimbursing all ticket holders accordingly at the John Mackintosh Hall, from Monday 16th to Friday 20th March 2020 between 3pm and 6pm.

Persons are required to bring their tickets to the ticket office as proof of purchase, and thereafter, be eligible to receive a reimbursement in cash or alternatively via bank transfer. Reimbursement will not be possible without ticket proof.

Tickets purchased online via www.buytickets.gi will automatically be refunded in full. No action is required on the part of anyone who has purchased the ticket via www.buytickets.gi

A spokesperson said: "GCS is also working to livestream some of the plays that do not have any copyright infringements issues on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th March 2020. Additionally it will also livestream the Presentation of Awards scheduled for Friday 20th March 2020 at 7pm."

For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





