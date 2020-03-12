TNP Host Shoreline Marine Invertebrate Interaction Trip

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2020 .

The Nautilus Project (TNP) hosted a Shoreline Marine Invertebrate Interaction trip for Year 9 pupils from Prior Park.

The students were preparing for their Science Week and have had four TNP workshops.

A spokesperson for TNP said: "Through catch, learn and release strategies the students enjoyed an up close encounter with some of Gibraltar’s shoreline invertebrates. Conservation through learning is key! A few students from Bayside’s Nautilus Club ably volunteered making the most of their school in-service."