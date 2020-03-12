Fresh Top-tier Rankings Put ISOLAS Ahead Of The Pack In European Legal Guide

12 March 2020

Described as an ‘Outstanding full-service firm’, ISOLAS LLP has once again received the top ranking in the newly-published 2020 Chambers Europe Guide.

The highly respected legal directory, which ranks law firms and lawyers based on client and peer feedback, has ranked ISOLAS as a Band 1 leading law firm for General Business Law in Gibraltar, with a plethora of fee earners gaining individual rankings.

Fee earners gaining individual recognition in the guide include senior partner Peter Isola, who has retained his Band 1 ranking, and was highlighted for his "excellent strategic, commercial advice in relation to complex negotiations."

Partner Steven Caetano has also been ranked with chambers citing him as among “the most knowledgeable advisers on gaming regulations in Gibraltar.". Steven was joined by fellow partners Joey Garcia, who “continues to garner praise from market sources for his fintech practice”, and Christian Hernandez, described as “a hands-on pragmatic shipping lawyer with profound knowledge and a can-do attitude. He is a safe pair of hands and stays calm in difficult situations".

Partner Jonathan Garcia has been ranked as ‘Up and Coming’. Also recognised as an ‘Associate to Watch’ was Sarah Miles, praised for being a "good point of reference".

For Dispute Resolution, partner Mark Isola QC was ranked, with Chambers stating he "provides methodical advice on employment and public law matters and will leave no stone unturned when advising."

He was joined by fellow partner Samantha Grimes. Partner James Montado was ranked also ranked as ‘Up and Coming’, noted for being “is tactically astute, sees all the angles and is a joy to work with”.

The Chambers Europe Guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms from across Europe. The independent research is conducted by a London-based team of 200+ researchers conducting thousands of interviews, both by phone and email.

Chambers assesses a full spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team.

The impressive set of results follows ISOLAS’ ranking as a Band 1 firm in Chambers Global guide and the firm’s fintech practise also being ranked by Chambers & Partners as Band 1 earlier this year.

Peter Isola, ISOLAS’ Senior Partner, said: “ISOLAS’ strong showing across the 2020 guides is a testament to the professionalism and talent of our teams. We are especially delighted to not just see the firm as a whole recognised, but also so many of our talented colleagues ranked amongst the best and the brightest.

“These ranking cement ISOLAS as the go-to law firm in Gibraltar, and I would like to extend my thanks not just to the work of our excellent teams, but all of the firm’s clients, for placing their trust in our continued professionalism and innovation.”