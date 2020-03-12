GPLM Encourage Gibraltarians “To Ensure Their Voices Are Heard”

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Pro Life Movement (GPLM) volunteers gathered at Windsor Bridge yesterday evening to encourage voters to ensure their voices are heard in next Thursday's abortion referendum by registering for a Proxy Vote by the deadline of tomorrow, Friday, 13th March at 12 noon.

Speaking at the event, spokesperson for GPLM Stephane Yeo said:

"Being up here on the Rock reminds us of what a beautiful place we live in and how special a community Gib is. While we are all unsettled and concerned about the Covid-19 crisis, we in GPLM wish to outline to voters the importance of their voices being heard in next week's referendum. The reality is that this referendum is one of the most important issues that we will ever have to face and it is a great privilege to have a vote that could be responsible for saving the lives of many future Gibraltarian babies.

"In particular we want to encourage those who are elderly or vulnerable and don't wish to go out to vote to apply for a Proxy vote by the deadline tomorrow Friday, 13th March at 12noon. Voters can get further information and access the various application forms on our website. If you have any difficulty in doing so, please contact us by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.", Ms. Yeo concluded.