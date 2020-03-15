Frontier Issues - Spain's State Of Emergency And How It Might Affect Travel Across Border

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2020 .

YGTV understands that under their State of Emergency legislation, the Spanish authorities will only allow people to enter Spain if they have an acceptable justification for doing so, such as a holiday or hotel reservation.

It is important to note that the emergency legislation is very restrictive in terms of Spaniards being allowed to travel within their own country.

'Going shopping’ and ‘lunch’ are therefore not being accepted as reasons for Gibraltarians to enter Spain.

Reports today suggest that no one has been turned back from the frontier when their proposed activity in Spain was in keeping with the provisions of the State of Emergency law.

The Spanish authorities are also telling people entering Gibraltar that they might not be allowed back into Spain unless they have a legitimate purpose for doing so.

Those people who work in Gibraltar but live in Spain - and are not already properly registered as living in Spain - will potentially not be allowed to re-enter Spain at the end of their day’s work tomorrow unless they can demonstrate they are accessing the country for a purpose allowed under the new State of Emergency law.