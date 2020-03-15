Temporary Employment Registration - Covid-19 Outbreak Prevention Measures

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2020 .

The Department of Employment wishes to advise the general public that as a result of the further measures announced this weekend, the office at Unit 77 New Harbours will be closing its public counters as from 3pm on Monday 16th March.

Employment services will now only be accepted by e-mail, online and by postal mail. All payments are to be made online by bank transfer and cash payments will not be accepted or handled as from 3pm, 16th March. All employers and persons wishing to submit documentation will be able to do so as follows:

BUSINESS REGISTRATION

Persons wishing to register a Business, Trade or Profession are to complete the application form and submit relevant documentation by email on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or WhatsApp on 54083153 or telephone: 20011055, 20011051 and 20011053.

REGISTRATION OF A WORKER

Employers who wish to engage an entitled worker are to submit Terms of Engagements and any relevant documents to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by WhatsApp on 54083175 or telephone: 20046255, 20011093, 20011054 and 20011052.

WORK PERMITS AND DETACHED WORKER APPLICATIONS

Employers wishing to engage a non-entitled worker are to submit Work Permit applications along with all relevant documents to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by WhatsApp on 54083180 or telephone: 20011045 and 20060083.

Employers wising to register a Detached Worker are to submit applications along with all relevant documents to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by WhatsApp on 54083180 or telephone: 20011045 and 20060083.

UNEMPLOYED REGISTRATION

Any person who wishes to register as unemployed will need to contact the Employment Officers via email on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by WhatsApp on 54083189 or telephone: 20011048, 20011046, 20011023, 20011030 and 20052662.

LABOUR INSPECTORATE

All enquiries relating to the inspectorate by telephone on 20046259, or mobile numbers: 58740000 and 57329000, via email on:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

HEALTH & SAFETY INSPECTORATE

All enquiries relating to Health & Safety by telephone on 20011032, 20011034 and 20011031, or mobile numbers: 573670000, 57977000 and 56000293, via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

EMPLOYMENT TRIBUNAL

All enquiries relating to the Employment Tribunal by telephone on 20046257, or mobile number: 58587000 and via email on:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

All other enquiries can be directed to Senior Management by email on: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via telephone and WhatsApp on the followings numbers: 20060083 – 20048418 – 20011050 and mobile numbers: 54083175, 54083205 and 54083178.

Further information on our services including application forms, fees payable and bank details can be found at: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-employment

REMINDER:

For any advice related to COVID-19 please call the helpline on telephone number 111 or consult the GHA on: www.wuhan.gi