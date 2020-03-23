Unite Closes Offices To The Public
Unite the Union has announced they will be closing their offices to walk-in members.
A statement from Unite follows below:
As a result of the evolving situation with COVID-19 in Gibraltar and to ensure the safety of Unite employees and members, as well as ensuring that the Union is able to maintain a functioning office throughout the period in which heightened measures are in place, we have taken the step to close the office to walk-in members.
Staff will not be attending to members at reception however the office can be contacted by hone on +35020074185 or email at Membership.Gibraltar@
unitethenion.org
You can join the Union by completing a membership form online at www.unitetheunion.org or by contacting the email address or phone number above.
Unite have not taken this step lightly and have sought a solution that still provides a functioning office to service, support and advice members at this critical time. Meeting with Officials and Convenors will be by appointment and only in urgent circumstances, as we are focusing our resources to urgent issues.
Christian Duo Unite Chair said “Unfortunately due to the current situation we have taken the unprecedented step to close our office for walk in members. In the last week we have seen a surge in lay-offs of employees by employers, in the Private Sector or agreements with individual employees, which are in breach of current employment legislation. These areas now require our focus and resources in this pressing times.
This is a time of collective responsibility and we all need to step up to the challenge we are being faced with. We are engaging with all stakeholders under the banner of the Covid Emergency Liaison Advisory Committee (CELAC), with a view to put in place measures to assist businesses and employees.
Finally we want to give our heartfelt thanks to all our front line services, “you are definitely our heroes in this National Emergency”.