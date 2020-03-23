Unite Closes Offices To The Public

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2020 .

Unite the Union has announced they will be closing their offices to walk-in members.

A statement from Unite follows below:

As a result of the evolving situation with COVID-19 in Gibraltar and to ensure the safety of Unite employees and members, as well as ensuring that the Union is able to maintain a functioning office throughout the period in which heightened measures are in place, we have taken the step to close the office to walk-in members.