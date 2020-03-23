Gibraltar Car Parks Limited Launches Website To Offer Online Services

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2020 .

The Government has announced that Gibraltar Car Parks will close its public counter services and will be launching a website to offer online services as from today.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The website will feature general information, payment and Residential Parking Permit renewal services, further offering downloadable application forms that can then be uploaded via the same website for submission.

The public and those persons who are in self-isolation are invited to access the website via the link below:

www.gibcarparks.com

Although public counters are temporarily closed, the offices of Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd remain open as follows:

Monday to Thursday 08:30 to 15:00 Friday 08:30 to 14:30

Persons using the website who have any queries or may otherwise encounter any difficulty using the online services, should contact 200 49202 where a staff member will be available to assist them. The website will be updated as and when new information and services become available.

The Government urges the general public to assist their elderly relatives who are vehicle owners and presently in self-isolation that may not ordinarily be able to use internet website services or are not generally conversant on how to pay online.