NatWest To Close Line Wall Branch Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2020 .

NatWest will close its Line Wall branch tomorrow following the Chief Minister’s announcement of a general lock down to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the bank set out its reasons: “In order to support these extraordinary, but necessary, measures we regret that we are no longer in a position to provide face to face banking services to our customers. From tomorrow our Line Wall Road branch will be closed to the public, however we would like to reassure our customers that we are here to support them through our online, digital and telephone services.

“Our colleagues will continue to serve you and you can still carry out your everyday banking and talk to us when you need help. Our online banking and mobile app provide many of the services available in branch and we also have telephone banking services available. In addition our social media channels will be providing regular updates.”