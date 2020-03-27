John Mackintosh Hall To Close Until Further Notice

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced that the John Mackintosh Hall facility will be closed as from Monday 30th March until further notice.

GCS will remain working within the building behind closed doors. The public will be able to contact GCS between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 200 75669.

Additionally, the Library Café will remain open for takeaway service but will be operating from the alleyway between the John Mackintosh Hall and the Gibraltar International Bank. Their opening times are from 9am to 3pm and can be contacted on telephone 200 65222.





