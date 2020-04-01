Cruise Liner “Viking Sea” To Carry Out Technical Call At Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Viking Sea” is today carrying out a technical call at Gibraltar.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, resupply on fresh water, provisions, stores garbage and undertake waste disposal. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar.