Albert Risso House Tenants Donate To GHA

03 April 2020

The residents of the pensioner block Albert Risso House have donated £2,000 to the GHA.

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares would like to express his most sincere gratitude to the committee and all the residents of Albert Risso House for their kind gesture and supporting this worthy cause.

The Housing Department would like to remind their tenants, especially the vulnerable and the over 70s the importance of keeping safe, self-isolation and the measures imposed by Civil Contingency.