GFSC Warns Public Over Unregulated Insurance Provider Website

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has issued a warning regarding a website (https://www.gibraltarlifeinsurance.co.uk), and the company referred to within the website, that appears to be carrying on licensable activity in or within Gibraltar or purporting to do so, without the requisite authorisation.

A statement from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) follows below:

The GFSC has reviewed the offering and the contents of the website. The website states that they have experience in various forms of life insurance and they also claim to be well placed to facilitate Gibraltar residents securing insurance from UK providers

The GFSC says the website refers to themselves as gibraltarlifeinsurance.co.uk and they are not regulated, registered or otherwise authorised by the GFSC, nor is an application pending for authorisation.

The GFSC therefore urges the public to exercise appropriate caution in respect of this website and the services offered.People are able to verify whether a firm is licenced by the GFSC in Gibraltar by checking our Regulated Entities Section here.

Any persons who are already involved in any dealings with the above entity and have concerns should contact the Regulatory Investigations team on +350 200 40283 or by selecting Enforcement on our Contact Us page.