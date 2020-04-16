Royal Gibraltar Regiment Welcomes Two New Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have welcomed two new officers; Second Lieutenant Rhodri Thomas and Second Lieutenant Joel Walsh.

A statement follows below:

Second Lieutenant Rhodri Thomas and Second Lieutenant Joel Walsh arrived on the Rock to take up Platoon Commander appointments within I Company in April 2020.

Second Lieutenant Thomas attended King’s College British School, Madrid to complete IGCSEs and A-Levels before joining the University of Birmingham in England to study biochemistry for three years. He began his training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in January 2019 and commissioned in December 2019.

Second Lieutenant Walsh attended Swavesey College, Cambridgeshire to complete GCSEs and A-Levels, before he read Ancient History at Reading University. Having attained his degree he joined the Army as an Environmental Health Technician in the Royal Army Medical Corps, before being selected to attend officer training at Sandhurst. He commissioned in April 2020.

Both young officers will remain on the Rock until they can begin the next phase of their training on the Platoon Commanders’ Battle Course at Infantry Battle School, Brecon.