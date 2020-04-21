Families Anonymous Host Online Meetings And WhatsApp Chat

Families Anonymous Gibraltar is a local group which supports the family members and friends of those dealing with addiction.

The group understands that these trying times make for stressful situations in these cases and would like to take this opportunity to remind the members of our community that not only is there support for addicts, there is also help for family and friends also.

The group is currently hosting weekly online meetings (Thursdays @ 2100hrs), and are also available for a chat or WhatsApp on 54070676.

A spokesperson said: “Please know that you are not alone and there are other family members and friends who understand what you are going through, please contact us and let us help you.”