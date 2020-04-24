More Details Emerge Of Gibraltar’s “Seek And Destroy” Plan For Virus

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2020 .

A more detailed picture of Gibraltar’s plan to contain the spread of the Coronavirus emerged last night in a series of tweets by the Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti.

Dr Bhatti described the next stage of Gibraltar’s fight against the virus as a “seek and destroy” plan which would involve screening “on a massive scale” with a minimum of 500 tests a week. The strategy will also see the introduction of fever scanning at borders, entry points and at the GHA where visitors will be required to wear a mask.

Another key element will be the identification of those who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Bhatti said that this would be done via a smartphone app which the NHS is helping to develop. Furthermore, the GHA will form a “troop of contact tracers” who will ring and ask about symptoms if anyone has been in contact with someone who has the virus.

On the success of the current measures, Dr Bhatti stressed that a lot was due to the decision to shield the elderly: “We have avoided major fatalities because we protected the most vulnerable: the elderly mainly.”

However, the Director of Public Health recognised that it was also in their long-term health interests to be able to exercise and warned: “They need to exercise. Not catch the virus. No hugs, no crowds. Protect them. Give them space and time. Old legs take longer to get going.”

Dr Bhatti also sounded a sober, cautionary note: “Have to level with Gibraltarians. Love you all. But. We have been lucky so far to get away so lightly with COVID-19. The most dangerous times are ahead. Like an addict trying to lose the habit. Slow and rocky road ahead. Lump in my throat. Worried.”