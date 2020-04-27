Unite Calls For One Minute Silence On Workers Memorial Day

Unite is asking the community to observe a one minute silence tomorrow at 12pm in remembrance of those who worldwide who have lost their life due to Coronavirus.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Unite calls on the community whether at work or at home to observe a one minute silence on the 28th at 12pm in remembrance for all those worldwide who have lost their life due to the Coronavirus.

The 28th April is International Workers’ Memorial Day, the day each year when workers come together and remember those who have been killed and injured at work. The slogan for the day is “remember the dead – fight for the living”. (#IWMD20).

Sadly, it is all too likely that you know someone who has died at work, has been injured in the workplace or is suffering from occupational diseases. We renew our efforts to organise collectively to prevent more deaths, injuries and disease as a result of work.

Workers Memorial Day is commemorated throughout the world and is officially recognised by the Gibraltar Government with a Public Holiday.

The Theme for 2020 is: Coronavirus “Stop The Pandemic At Work”

The coronavirus pandemic affects every worker regardless of sector or locality. Tens of thousands of workers worldwide have died. More have fallen ill or continue to go to work risking their lives. Many workers are still attending work ill-equipped and without necessary safety measures in place.

We could not have a starker reminder of the important role of trade union health and safety reps in saving and protecting workers’ lives, than the current crisis we are living through.

While we may not be able to attend the memorial events which usually take place on IWMD, as public gatherings around the world are not advised or allowed; there are many ways trade union members can take part in our collective day of remembrance and solidarity.

We remember those we have lost. We organise in their memory.

Christian Duo Unite Chair said: "Every year more people are killed at work than in wars. Most don't die of mystery ailments, or in tragic "accidents". They die because an employer decided their safety just wasn't that important. International Workers’ Memorial Day commemorates those workers.

"While we will not be able to attend the memorial events which usually take place on IWMD, as public gatherings are not allowed due to the COVID pandemic; we will be laying a wreath at the lobby of the house of Parliament, under Unite’s Workers Memorial Day Plaque. We will also be lighting a candle in memory of all those thousands of workers worldwide, who have died as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Minister & the Minister for Employment will be joining us for the minute silence and laying of the wreath. Bringing into the equation the local perspective, we need to be extremely pleased with the fact that we have not had any fatalities in Gibraltar and this is testament to all the key workers in our community, who have played a significant part in this national crisis “we are proud of you all”."





