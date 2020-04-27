GGCA's Workers Memorial Day Message

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2020 .

Here's the GGCA's Workers Memorial Day message:

Never has the slogan ‘Remember the dead - Fight for the living’ been more appropriate than on Workers Memorial Day this year.

So far in the UK, at least 100 healthcare workers have died of coronavirus, according to Nursing Notes, a platform run by nurses. Meanwhile, in Spain, the Ministry for Health recently reported that 35,295 healthcare workers are infected, which account for approximately 20% of registered coronavirus cases.



Whilst in Gibraltar we have so far evaded the worst and most severe consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are forever indebted to the wonderful staff at the GHA, who daily deal with the terrible psychological burden of expecting a deadly surge in cases, and the death and devastation it could bring to our community .



In solidarity with the GHA staff, many other workers are also exposing themselves to the Covid-19 virus in undertaking services which are vital to all Gibraltarians. Social Services, the teaching profession, the RGP, HM Customs, HM Prison Service, Borders and Coastguard Agency and Britannia Premium Cleaning Ltd, to name but a few, are keeping calm and carrying on, and in doing so are a credit to us all.



On our part, we trade unions must ensure that we properly honour the dead by sparing no efforts to fight for the living; to ensure the maximum protections for all workers and to provide all necessary support and assistance to our members, as this is, without a doubt, their time of greatest need.



It has never been more important for all Gibraltarians to come together and stand united, as it is only by cooperating, working together and taking care of each other that we can overcome our darkest hour and emerge from this crisis a closer and stronger community.