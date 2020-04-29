Portraits Of Frontline Workers

GCS and the Fine Arts Association have announced a cultural initiative inspired by the work of a UK artist, Tom Croft, who during social lockdown is painting portraits of essential workers.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, and the Fine Arts Association are working together on a cultural initiative encouraging Gibraltarian artists to paint or draw portraits of our frontline heroes.

The idea derives from UK artist Tom Croft who is painting key workers portraits for free, whilst on coronavirus social lockdown. His work can be viewed on: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-52319539

GCS is inviting local artists to take on the challenge, with the idea of producing an exhibition once the social lockdown is over and things return to normal. The Fine Arts Association will be making an online appeal, for frontline GHA and other key workers to send their photo(s) to the FAA so that their portrait can be painted for free.

Thereafter, artists are invited to send their artworks and creations to the GCS Development Unit by email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and/or the Fine Arts President Paul Cosquieri by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented: “During this time our vibrant cultural community is working hard at entertaining us in our homes, and at producing material that would perhaps otherwise not be produced. This initiative combines the promotion of Art with the recognition of those who are working hard to see us through. I am certain that the works produced will form a significant part of our cultural heritage and of our social history”.

For enquiries please contact the Development Unit, Gibraltar Cultural Services, or Tel: 200 79750 or e-mail as above.






