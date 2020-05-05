Together Gibraltar Pays Tribute To Frank Dellipiani

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says it laments the loss of Frank Dellipiani and honours the life of a “political reference” for the Rock.

A statement continued: “Frank served Gibraltar from within the ranks of the AACR serving as Minister for Education, Housing and Municipal Services between 1976 and 1988, helping raise generations of Gibraltarians and participating in laying the foundations of the free, proud and prosperous nation we are today. He was also a military man, serving as a Major in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, always displaying a profound sense of duty, as well as a doting husband, father and grandfather."

Together Gibraltar leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, who had a strong personal bond with him through her Father Sir Joshua Hassan, would like to express a personal tribute to a man whom she considers and example of honesty and virtue:

“It is a sad day for Gibraltar to have lost one of the pillars that shaped our modern society, a man who worked hand in hand with my own father in the AACR, during very challenging times. I will most remember Frank for his wisdom, his positivity, warmth and charisma. Until the end, and even after the sad loss of his dear son Mark, Frank was available to everyone and anyone who needed an ear. And despite his tribulations throughout his life, his witty sense of humour was very much a part of him till the very end. Today Gibraltar owes him a debt of gratitude for all his years in public service.”

“May his work and that of our forefathers always be honoured and remembered.”