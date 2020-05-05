GSD Regrets Sad News Of Passing Away Of Frank Dellipiani

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2020 .

The GSD says it regrets the sad news of the passing away of Major Frank Dellipiani.

The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said:

“Frank was a well-respected and loved member of this community who gave years of service to politics and the Regiment. He was one of the AACR Ministers who had the unenviable task of helping steer Gibraltar through the very tough times of the frontier closure. It is a testament to that group of politicians in both Government and Opposition at the time that they ensured that Gibraltar weathered that particular siege. Frank had a deep sense of duty, loyalty and commitment to Gibraltar and his family. His sense of civic responsibility is an example to us all at this time.

“All our thoughts are with his family.”