Technical Calls – Cruise Liners ‘Jewel of the Seas’ and ‘Sovereign’

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2020 .

The Cruise Liners ‘Jewel of the Seas’ and ‘Sovereign’ are planning to carry out technical calls at Gibraltar early tomorrow morning.

In line with Government’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls, the vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage, and crew disembarkation for transfer directly to the airport to board charter flights that have been pre-arranged by the ship’s company. No attendance on board the vessels from shore based staff will be permitted during their short stay in Gibraltar.

Both vessels will be berthed by 0500hrs on Monday 18th May in order to carry out the transfer of crew directly to the airport. Vessels will depart the berth soon after the flights have departed Gibraltar.