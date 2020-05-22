Gibraltar Heritage Trust Donates £1070 To GHA Covid-19 Fund

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has donated £1070 towards the GHA Covid-19 Fund. The donation was raised from both the Trust’s membership funds with additional donations from its members.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The Trust is proud to be a part of community and has been providing an educational and entertaining outreach to our members throughout lockdown.

The GHA continues to do a wonderful job protecting the community and The Trust would like to show its appreciation of the work carried out during this demanding time. Gibraltar has faced many medical challenges in its history; The Black Death, the Great Plague of Seville, Yellow Fever, Cholera, The Spanish Flu and many others. We are now living history in Gibraltar with Coronavirus. Stay Safe and Stay home.





