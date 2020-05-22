Garrison Library To Reopen This Tuesday

The Gibraltar Garrison Library will reopen to members of the public on Tuesday 26th May.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Library will be operating under the reduced hours of Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm and admission will be allowed via scheduled appointment only, with a maximum of 6 readers within the building at any given moment in time. Appointments can be arranged via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone by calling: +200 77418. A no-appointment, no-access policy will strictly apply. Alternatively, online research enquiries can also be made via email or telephone by contacting the Library via email or telephone, Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm. Every endeavour will be made to provide digital copies where available. Please note that these may incur a nominal fee.

Social distancing measures will be observed throughout and hand sanitisers will be provided upon entry and exit from the Library.

All readers will be required to bring face masks for use within the building and cotton gloves will be provided for the handling of books.

To consult the collections prior to your visit, an online catalogue is available on www.ggl.gi.

Garrison Library staff will continue working behind closed doors to ensure the safeguarding and preservation of the historic building and its collections.






