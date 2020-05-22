Technical Calls – Cruise Liners: Jewel of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Sovereign And Celebrity Infinity

The Cruise Liners Jewel of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Sovereign & Celebrity Infinity are planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the Sunday at around 08:00 hrs with all operations being concluded by Monday 25th May.

These cruise liners are calling exclusively to undertake crew changes between the different cruise ships in order to repatriate crew members to their countries of origin whilst the Celebrity Infinity will be anchoring first for bunkering operations before proceeding also alongside to undertake crew changes.

No crew members will be permitted go shore other than those that are scheduled to change vessel during the course of Sunday and Monday.