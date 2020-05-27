Government To Hold Weekly COVID Information Briefing

Written by YGTV Team on 27 May 2020 .

The Government has decided to hold a COVID information briefing every Monday at 11am on the subject of the pandemic.

The objective is to provide “clear information to citizens” on the broad range of issues that arise as Gibraltar moves away from lockdown.

The intention, at the moment, is that these weekly information conferences will continue over the summer until Rock Unlock on 1 August.

However, in the event that there is a resurgence of the pandemic, known as a second wave, the Government will then review the frequency of the conferences.

Number Six says that the unlocking of countries all over Europe means that the message that is delivered by Governments to their citizens will of necessity be different what has been said up to now.

The very nature of COVID-19 has also meant that the messaging and communication strategy has had to develop as more is known about the virus.

The Government says it therefore considers that there is value in citizens receive the message directly.

The first weekly press conference will be delivered by the Chief Minister on Monday 1 June which is when Gibraltar expects to move into Rock Unlock Phase 3.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "It is important that we should continue direct contact now when phase 3 commences as some of that is more complex and we are starting to see how testing and contact tracing will have effect. I am pleased we will be doing so by way of press conference and look forward to presenting the first of these."