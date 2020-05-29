Bus Service Resumes On Monday - All Passengers Must Wear Face Masks Or Coverings

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2020 .

The bus service will resume normal operations as from Monday 1 June. This is in line with the start of Phase 3 of Unlock the Rock.

The service will be subject to a number of conditions following advice received from Public Health Gibraltar.

1. All passengers will be required to wear face masks or coverings in order to be allowed on the bus.

2. On boarding the vehicles, hand sanitisers will need to be used and strict hand hygiene rules will need to be followed.

3. There may be restrictions on the levels of occupancy of the buses and this will be managed by bus company officials as necessary.

It is important to note that with the resumption of the normal route service, the current restricted service for Gibraltar Health Authority and other health support entities will no longer be available as from 00:00 hours on Monday 1st June.