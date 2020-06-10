Gibraltar National Day Shop Window Competition 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2020 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) has launched the annual Shop Window competition as part of their programme of events for Gibraltar’s national celebrations.

The competition is open to all shops. The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively. Originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winning entries.

Entry forms can be collected and handed back when completed, at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

For further information please contact the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

A spokesperson said: "The SDGG is working with Gibraltar Cultural Services to produce a programme of events for this year. A full programme of cultural and social event will be released shortly. The programme will be subject to COVID guidelines."





