Royal Navy To Conduct Training Exercise Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2020 .

Three Royal Navy vessels and two RHIBs will conduct a military exercise in an area to the south east of Europa Point as from tomorrow morning at 10:30. The exercise will involve HMS Chiddingfold, HMS Penzance (both of which arrived over the weekend) and locally-based Gib Squadron vessel HMS Sabre.

The exercise will include high speed manoeuvring and blank firing.

The notice to mariners issued by the Gibraltar Port Authority can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3ehtCnG

Pic: David Michael Sanchez