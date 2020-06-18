Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘Jewel of the Seas ’

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Jewel of the Seas” carried out a technical call at Gibraltar today. The ship arrived in BGTW at around 06:00 hours.

In line with the Government’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that this has not been a cruise call, the vessel did not have any passengers on board, and it berthed exclusively to take on bunkers, provisions and other operations whilst in port. No crew members were allowed to disembark from the vessel.