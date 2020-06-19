Ocean Village And World Trade Center Gibraltar Announce Partnership With GibAPP

19 June 2020

Ocean Village and World Trade Center Gibraltar have announced that they have partnered with GibAPP.

A statement follows below:

They are looking forward to collaborating with founder and developer of GibAPP, Alan Pereira, to support this fantastic application that has become an important go-to resource for all things Gibraltar for both locals and tourists for over 5 years.

Ocean Village are investing in creating additional functionality and improvements within the app. For example, adding features for getting directions and booking tables at restaurants at the click of a button.

There will also be an exclusive section for subscribers to win fantastic prizes and keep up to date with upcoming events at Ocean Village, as well as special offers.

GibAPP founder and developer, Alan Pereira said: “GibAPP has become a household name in Gibraltar delivering its services free of charge for over 5 years. This partnership is a new and exciting evolution to an app that has become “The Portal for all things Gibraltar” which will build on its ethos of delivering high quality content to the local and tourist market. I am very excited to show off our new developments that will form part of this partnership, allowing the World Trade Center & Ocean Village brand to enter a new dimension in delivering its services to Gibraltar and abroad - promoting its brand and enhancing its business reach.”

GibAPP will soon also feature a section for commercial property listings; an invaluable tool for those looking to upgrade their office space or set up a brand-new business at the World Trade Center.

The combination of GibAPP, Ocean Village and World Trade Center will see some exciting developments during the next year and they look forward to sharing these with everyone.





