HMS Pursuer And HMS Dasher Arrive In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2020 .

Two Royal Navy P2000 vessels, HMS Pursuer and HMS Dasher, have arrived in Gibraltar today.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The two vessels, both Archer Class P2000s, arrived from the UK on MV HURST POINT. On arrival in the Naval base, Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) took receipt of the craft which will temporarily replace HMS SCIMITAR and HMS SABRE for a short period prior to the arrival of their permanent replacement boats.

Over the coming weeks the crews from both classes of vessel will work alongside each other to facilitate the transfer for skills in order for RNGS personnel to competently operate the new craft.

The project to permanently replace SCIMITAR and SABRE is well underway, but in the meantime DASHER and PURSUER will continue to provide force protection and demonstrate sovereignty throughout British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

SCIMITAR and SABRE have provided exceptional service to RNGS since their arrival on the Rock in 2003 when they replaced the previous P2000s HMS RANGER and HMS TRUMPETER, the latter previously being commanded by the current Commander British Forces Gibraltar Commodore Tim Henry.

RNGS Commanding Officer, Lt Cdr Walkley, a former Commanding Officer of HMS SCIMITAR said: “The Scimitar Class craft have provided a superb service to Gibraltar and to the Royal Navy over the past 17 years, and I have absolutely no doubt that DASHER and PURSUER will provide the same.”



