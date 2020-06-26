Tobacco Prices

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2020 .

The Government of Gibraltar yesterday gazetted Legal Notice 235 in line with the Gibraltar Government’s unilateral commitment to reach a 32% differential on tobacco prices with Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government has also taken further steps in the last week towards complying with its obligations under the Gibraltar Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement through the publication of a package of measures, consisting of 8 separate pieces of legislation. These measures implement the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade on Tobacco Products (the Seoul Protocol).

The legislation published last Friday prepares Gibraltar for the extension of both the Framework Convention and the Seoul Protocol in sufficient time to meet the 30 June deadline prescribed by the Gibraltar Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement. The substantial package of measures published signifies the Government’s commitment to meeting its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement.

As permitted under the Framework Convention and Seoul Protocol, commencement of the new legislation will be staged to allow local stakeholders to adapt to new obligations.





