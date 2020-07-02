Midtown: Free Parking For Residents For Three Hours

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2020 .

Following consultation on the use of Midtown Coach and Car Park, the Government says it is pleased to announce the introduction of 3 hours free parking to existing Gibraltarian ID Card holders.

The Government says this time frame will allow users to use the facility to visit family, friends and elderly relatives nearby particularly when access is restricted in Line Wall Road on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In keeping with the launch of "Keep it Local" campaign, the Government says it is delighted to support the business community providing a concession of 3 hours free parking at Midtown, which allow the public to visit the town centre be it for commerce or leisure.

The Minister for Transport, Minister Daryanani said, “I am delighted to announce this provision for residents. We are constantly listening to suggestions and feedback from the public.”