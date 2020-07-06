Triay And Triay Announce The Appointment Of A New Director

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2020 .

Triay & Triay has announced the appointment of Jay Gomez (Jnr) as a Director of the law firm.

A statement from Triay & Triay follows below:

Having joined the firm in 2010, Jay has developed a strong reputation as an expert in financial services and regulatory work. Jay regularly advises prospective funds, investment managers, insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, banks, e-money institutions and payment service providers on licensing requirements and regulatory, operational, passporting and distribution matters. He has also advised on a number of legislative drafting projects including the legal reform process (LRP) for financial services.

Jay has also held numerous roles within the Gibraltar Funds & Investments Association, has been elected on successive occasions to represent the legal profession and is recognised as a driving force within the association.

Director Melo Triay commented, “it is a pleasure to welcome Jay to the board of Triay & Triay. This year we celebrate the firm’s 115-year legacy and it is important that, in an organic manner, we continue to add depth to our team to ensure the firm’s continued success. I look forward to continue working with Jay for a long time to come’