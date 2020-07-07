RGP Makes Fresh Appeal For Witness In Montegriffo Murder Case

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2020 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police is making a fresh appeal for witnesses or information on the eve of the second anniversary of the suspected murder of local 58 year old man Michael Montegriffo.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The public is reminded that there is a £25,000 reward for any information that can help the RGP resolve the case.

Mr Montegriffo was discovered lying on the ground with severe head injuries in Prince Edward’s Road by Gavino’s Dwelling, on the morning of June 7 2018. He was treated at the scene by GHA paramedics and conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital where he passed away shortly after.

Anyone with any information they believe might be of assistance to the RGP investigating officers is requested to contact the Duty Officer at New Mole House on 200 72500.

The RGP would like to thank members of the public who have made contact with investigators following the initial appeal for witnesses, and urge anyone who may have any information related to the case to come forward.





