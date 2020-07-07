Technical Calls – Cruise Liners ‘Explorer Of The Seas’ And ‘Jewel Of The Seas’

Written by YGTV Team on 07 July 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “Explorer of the Seas” will visit Gibraltar today to undertake a technical call. The Cruise Liner ‘Jewel of the Seas’ will then be arriving tomorrow at around 7am to carry out a technical call.

A spokesperson for the Government said: "In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not a cruise calls, the vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take bunkers, lubrication oils, fresh water, stores and provisions. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessels, and no attendance on board the vessels from shore based staff will be permitted during their short stays in Gibraltar."





